Massive Russian strike on Odesa: body of deceased man unblocked from under rubble

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
03:34 PM • 9024 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 74238 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 53600 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 100579 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 72833 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 79087 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 98205 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 68567 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 50804 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74461 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
1.5m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with 103 drones and 4 missiles after talks in Istanbul - ZelenskyyJuly 24, 07:40 AM • 26153 views
Chinese drone engines supplied to Russia disguised as "cooling units" - ReutersJuly 24, 07:59 AM • 10750 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPPJuly 24, 08:03 AM • 73252 views
Provided information on only a portion of abducted Ukrainian children: Yermak commented on Russian statementsJuly 24, 11:07 AM • 18790 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still ahead04:23 PM • 13423 views
Publications
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still ahead04:23 PM • 13520 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 74238 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 117568 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 172847 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 254542 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Terekhov
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Estonia
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 184377 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 302524 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 386265 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 390292 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 378831 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Facebook
TikTok
Su-34

Massive Russian strike on Odesa: body of deceased man unblocked from under rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

In Odesa, a 32-year-old man died as a result of the night Russian drone attack on July 24. His body was unblocked by rescuers from under the rubble of a residential high-rise building.

Massive Russian strike on Odesa: body of deceased man unblocked from under rubble

As a result of a Russian drone attack on Odesa on the night of July 24, a man died, his body was recovered from under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the night Russian drone attack on Odesa, a man died. His body has just been unblocked by rescuers from under the rubble of a residential high-rise building. The deceased was 32 years old. I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends

- Kiper reported.

He also stated that work on dismantling the structural elements of the building is currently ongoing.

Recall

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of July 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with attack drones. It was previously established that the enemy used more than 30 UAVs.

"As a result of the attack, four local residents were injured. Information regarding other possible victims is being clarified," the prosecutor's office indicated.

The Russian attack, as stated, caused significant damage to the city's civilian infrastructure. In particular, a nine-story residential building was damaged - apartments from the 5th to the 8th floors were destroyed. Office premises, a gas station, a two-story building, and trade pavilions at the "Pryvoz" market were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9