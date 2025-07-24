Massive Russian strike on Odesa: body of deceased man unblocked from under rubble

As a result of a Russian drone attack on Odesa on the night of July 24, a man died, his body was recovered from under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, as a result of the night Russian drone attack on Odesa, a man died. His body has just been unblocked by rescuers from under the rubble of a residential high-rise building. The deceased was 32 years old. I express my sincere condolences to his family and friends - Kiper reported.

He also stated that work on dismantling the structural elements of the building is currently ongoing.

According to the prosecutor's office, on the night of July 24, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with attack drones. It was previously established that the enemy used more than 30 UAVs.

"As a result of the attack, four local residents were injured. Information regarding other possible victims is being clarified," the prosecutor's office indicated.

The Russian attack, as stated, caused significant damage to the city's civilian infrastructure. In particular, a nine-story residential building was damaged - apartments from the 5th to the 8th floors were destroyed. Office premises, a gas station, a two-story building, and trade pavilions at the "Pryvoz" market were damaged.