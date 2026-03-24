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Massive Russian attack on Lviv: 26 injured already in hospitals, damages from damaged transport alone amount to UAH 650,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1706 views

26 injured are in hospitals, there are no fatalities. Dozens of buildings, an architectural monument, and transport worth 650 thousand hryvnias have been damaged.

Massive Russian attack on Lviv: 26 injured already in hospitals, damages from damaged transport alone amount to UAH 650,000

26 people injured as a result of a massive Russian attack are already in Lviv hospitals. Damages from damage to public transport alone amount to 650 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

After the meeting of the city commission for emergency situations - updated information on the consequences of the enemy attack on Lviv. 26 injured people are in the city's hospitals. The most important thing is that no one died!

- Sadovyi reported.

The mayor also detailed the damage in two districts.

Halych District. A building on Soborna Square, 3, a national architectural monument, was damaged. 17 apartments were affected. On Bandera Street, 4 buildings were damaged - 23 windows were broken. 6 apartments require relocation. 4 families have already been temporarily accommodated in a hotel.

Sykhiv District. 19 apartment buildings were damaged. Over 1300 windows were broken. The building at Chervonoyi Kalyny Avenue, 103, was most affected - two hits. This is 4 entrances, 136 apartments, over 350 residents. The building currently has no gas or electricity supply.

Russia attacked the center of Lviv, UNESCO heritage site damaged - RMA24.03.26, 16:35 • 3596 views

According to Sadovyi, tomorrow, March 25, from 09:00 to 18:00, a mobile ASC will operate at school No. 98 (Trylovskoho St., 12). Here you can get help, consultations, and submit information about damages.

In addition, according to the mayor, public transport was damaged.

Public transport was damaged: 30 windows broken, 2 windshields, 5 hatches torn off. Preliminary damages - about 650 thousand hryvnias. The condition of electronics is still being clarified.

- the mayor summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

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