Exclusive
07:27 AM • 17107 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 34352 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
04:08 AM • 39463 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 73266 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 52396 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 68389 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 175164 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 89407 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 54512 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 67325 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
UNN Lite
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: one of the anti-records, but most ballistic missiles were shot down - Ihnat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The enemy launched an incredible number of Shaheds and missiles. However, the Defense Forces are working. It was not possible to fully avoid terrible consequences. Yuriy Ihnat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, explained both the anti-record of deadly launches by the Russian Federation and the high indicators of downing.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: one of the anti-records, but most ballistic missiles were shot down - Ihnat

The head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, reminded during a telethon that downed targets will not disappear – they will fall and cause damage on the ground.

Transmits УНН with reference to "Yedini Novini".

Details

Yurii Ihnat explained on a TV broadcast that last night the occupiers launched 629 aerial attack weapons, almost 600 of which were UAVs.

Of these, aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles. Also air-launched Kh-101 missiles. And also Iskanders.

Kyiv under ballistic missile attack: a series of explosions heard in the capital28.08.25, 03:11 • 5390 views

Reminding of the vulnerability due to the specifics of ballistic missiles, the representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the results of countering the attack:

7 out of 9 ballistic missiles were shot down today. This is an extremely high rate. Also considering the "Kinzhal" missile. 18 out of 20 Kh-101 missiles were also shot down.

- Ihnat said.

Regarding the hits, Ihnat noted the following.

About 30 drones were not shot down. There were direct hits. Also, 2 or 5 missiles can be considered official hits. But in dozens of locations, drones and missiles were shot down. However, they will not disappear but will fall and cause damage on the ground. Therefore, behind these figures lies the enormous work of tens of thousands of people from the Defense Forces. F-16s and all means, including electronic warfare and anti-aircraft missile troops, were at work.

- explained the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command

The consequences are terrible, but the downing rates are high despite the terrible consequences for the capital of Ukraine, - Ihnat summarized.

 This is one of the anti-records we always talk about. This is a terrorist attack by Russia. The capital is at the epicenter of the strike. We see terrible consequences with children dying. Of course, sincere condolences to everyone who lost loved ones.

- the military said on the air of the unified telethon.

We will remind you

The night attack by Russians on the capital resulted in 14 casualties, including three children. 38 people, including six minors, sustained injuries of varying severity.

Jet "Shaheds": Ihnat revealed the features of the new threat31.07.25, 11:26 • 4105 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine