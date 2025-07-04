Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4: where in the capital is traffic blocked for cars and buses

Due to the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4, traffic is temporarily blocked on several streets of the Ukrainian capital. This was reported on Telegram by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Biloshytskyi noted, traffic is blocked:

Fasivska Street (from the intersection with Ushynskoho Street to the intersection with Volynska Street);

Smilyanska Street (from the intersection with Ushynskoho Street to the intersection with Volynska Street);

Povitroflotskyi Avenue (from the intersection with Volynska Street to the Ring Road);

Vidradnyi Avenue (from the intersection with Mykoly Shepelieva Street to the intersection with Post Volynska Street);

Post Volynska Street (from the intersection with Vidradnyi Avenue to the intersection with Novopolova Street);

Les Kurbas Avenue (from the intersection with Hnata Yury Street towards the central part of the city);

Ivan Dziuba Street (from the intersection with Academician Korolyov Street towards Les Kurbas Avenue);

Zhmerinska Street (from the intersection with Heroiv Kosmosu Street to Sviatoshynska Street).

The police urged drivers to take this information into account when planning their route. In addition, the Kyiv City State Administration reported a change in bus routes.

Buses run on the following routes:

No. 78 – from Vasylkivska metro station to the Ring Road;

No. 9 – towards Lukyanivska metro station via route No. 69;

No. 69 – towards Lytvynenko-Volhemut Street via route No. 9;

No. 2 – from Sholudenka Street to Kyiv-Volynskyi station without entering Vakhtanga Kikabidze Street;

No. 75 – from Hryhoriya Hulianytskoho Street without entering the stops "Luhova", "Naberezhna", "Shevchenka", "Poliklinika".

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that due to the night attack on Kyiv on July 4, traffic was partially blocked on Zhmerinska, Yakuba Kolasa streets and Vidradnyi Avenue. Also, trolleybus routes No. 41 and No. 27 were temporarily changed.

UNN also reported that as a result of the massive Russian air attack on Kyiv on July 4, air quality deteriorated in some districts of the capital.