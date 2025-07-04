Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4: where in the capital is traffic blocked for cars and buses

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Exclusive
05:57 AM • 3571 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 9429 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 113685 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 105858 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 118387 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 77821 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 76099 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 2, 06:14 PM • 52266 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 42728 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30423 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
48%
751mm
Popular news
Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoffJuly 3, 09:32 PM • 32635 views
US Senators investigate Trump's five-month pause in sanctions against RussiaJuly 3, 10:02 PM • 46255 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injuredJuly 3, 10:36 PM • 54841 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damagedJuly 3, 11:49 PM • 29762 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat losses04:50 AM • 4923 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 84840 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 90548 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 85702 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 98532 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 144487 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 102313 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 82459 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 87382 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 91614 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 144403 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4: where in the capital is traffic blocked for cars and buses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

After the Russian attack on July 4, traffic is temporarily blocked on several streets in Kyiv. Police urge drivers to take into account changes when planning routes.

Massive Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4: where in the capital is traffic blocked for cars and buses

Due to the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4, traffic is temporarily blocked on several streets of the Ukrainian capital. This was reported on Telegram by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Biloshytskyi noted, traffic is blocked:

  • Fasivska Street (from the intersection with Ushynskoho Street to the intersection with Volynska Street);
    • Smilyanska Street (from the intersection with Ushynskoho Street to the intersection with Volynska Street);
      • Povitroflotskyi Avenue (from the intersection with Volynska Street to the Ring Road);
        • Vidradnyi Avenue (from the intersection with Mykoly Shepelieva Street to the intersection with Post Volynska Street);
          • Post Volynska Street (from the intersection with Vidradnyi Avenue to the intersection with Novopolova Street);
            • Les Kurbas Avenue (from the intersection with Hnata Yury Street towards the central part of the city);
              • Ivan Dziuba Street (from the intersection with Academician Korolyov Street towards Les Kurbas Avenue);
                • Zhmerinska Street (from the intersection with Heroiv Kosmosu Street to Sviatoshynska Street).

                  The police urged drivers to take this information into account when planning their route. In addition, the Kyiv City State Administration reported a change in bus routes.

                  Buses run on the following routes:

                  • No. 78 – from Vasylkivska metro station to the Ring Road;
                    • No. 9 – towards Lukyanivska metro station via route No. 69;
                      • No. 69 – towards Lytvynenko-Volhemut Street via route No. 9;
                        • No. 2 – from Sholudenka Street to Kyiv-Volynskyi station without entering Vakhtanga Kikabidze Street;
                          • No. 75 – from Hryhoriya Hulianytskoho Street without entering the stops "Luhova", "Naberezhna", "Shevchenka", "Poliklinika".

                            Recall

                            Earlier, UNN reported that due to the night attack on Kyiv on July 4, traffic was partially blocked on Zhmerinska, Yakuba Kolasa streets and Vidradnyi Avenue. Also, trolleybus routes No. 41 and No. 27 were temporarily changed.

                            UNN also reported that as a result of the massive Russian air attack on Kyiv on July 4, air quality deteriorated in some districts of the capital.

                            Yevhen Ustimenko

                            Yevhen Ustimenko

                            SocietyKyiv
                            Kyiv
                            Tesla
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            .
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            S&P 500
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            ,
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            Brent Oil
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            .
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            Gold
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            ,
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            Gas TTF
                            $
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            .
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9
                            0
                            0
                            1
                            2
                            3
                            4
                            5
                            6
                            7
                            8
                            9