Massive drone attack on Odesa region: what is known about the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the drone attack in the suburbs of Odesa, three private houses caught fire. Energy facilities were also damaged, and rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene.
The enemy has once again resorted to another massive drone attack on Odesa region. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to the information, three private residential houses caught fire in the suburbs of Odesa. Damage to energy facilities has also been recorded.
Rescuers, medics, and emergency services are working at the scene to eliminate the consequences of the attack.
Information regarding the injured is being clarified.
Heating and water supply have been restored in Odesa after the attack by the Russian Federation05.03.25, 09:23 • 22497 views