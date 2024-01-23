Mass searches and detentions on articles on extremism in Belarus - human rights activists

KGB representatives are conducting mass searches in Belarus. According to human rights activists, they search relatives of political prisoners and previously imprisoned in political cases. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the human rights organization Viasna.

Details

According to the human rights activists "Viasna," during today's mass searches KGB officers visited at least 84 Belarusians. Some of them were detained, and some were simply searched and released. It is also noted that the law enforcers took people's signatures of non-disclosure.

Detainees are 76-year-old activist Boris Hamaid and wife of political prisoner Nikolai Statkevich Maryna Adamovich.

Human rights activists also reported that articles for "financing extremist activities" and "participation in extremist formations" appeared in the orders of KGB officers.

Belarus plans to integrate its business in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Some people whose homes were searched by KGB officers were told that the detentions were allegedly related to the INeedHelpBY project, which was recognized as an "extremist organization".