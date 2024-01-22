Belarus plans to integrate its business in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Belarus continues its hostile policy towards Ukraine and is preparing to integrate its business in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that by July 1, Belarus plans to open a consulate in Rostov, which will actually serve the residents of the TOT and help Belarusian businesses establish ties with the regions captured by Russia.

Thus, in fact, the neighboring state once again supported the occupation of a sovereign country and violated international law, - the statement said.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Belarus is opening a consulate in Rostov, with the scope of its activities covering the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The district includes Crimea, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

It is noted that the authorities of the Rostov region are recommended to allocate office and residential premises on a lease or purchase basis, or to allocate a plot of land for the construction of the Consulate General.

