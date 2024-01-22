ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 39448 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106174 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134697 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133926 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174194 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170839 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279570 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167101 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Belarus plans to integrate its business in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Belarus plans to integrate its business in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21540 views

Belarus is preparing to integrate its business in the occupied territories of Ukraine by opening a consulate in Rostov. This step contradicts international law as it supports Russia's occupation of a sovereign country.

Belarus continues its hostile policy towards Ukraine and is preparing to integrate its business in the temporarily occupied territories. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that by July 1, Belarus plans to open a consulate in Rostov, which will actually serve the residents of the TOT and help Belarusian businesses establish ties with the regions captured by Russia.

Thus, in fact, the neighboring state once again supported the occupation of a sovereign country and violated international law,

- the statement said.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , Belarus is opening a consulate in Rostov, with the scope of its activities covering the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The district includes Crimea, parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

It is noted that the authorities of the Rostov region are recommended to allocate office and residential premises on a lease or purchase basis, or to allocate a plot of land for the construction of the Consulate General.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics

