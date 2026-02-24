Mass poisoning of children in Lviv after visiting an entertainment center
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv, 21 people, including 18 children, sought medical attention with acute intestinal infection. All affected individuals had visited a children's entertainment center.
Mass poisoning of children after visiting an entertainment center was recorded in Lviv - a total of 21 people, including 18 children, a criminal case has been opened, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
In Lviv, 21 people sought medical help, 18 of them children. The victims were preliminarily diagnosed with acute intestinal infection. It was established that the day before, all of them had visited one of the city's children's entertainment centers.
As stated, "a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of sanitary rules and norms for the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisoning."
An inspection of the scene has already been carried out. Food samples have been seized and swabs have been taken for necessary laboratory tests.
The circumstances of the incident are being established.
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus19.02.26, 11:20 • 37135 views