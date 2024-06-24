Marriage and child birth certificates: Fedorov announced new features in"DII"

New features will soon appear in DII - marriage, divorce, and name change certificates will be added to the app. This was stated by the minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov, reports UNN.

There will be marriage, divorce, and name change certificates in action. Join the beta test soon you will not have to carry paper certificates with you, they will always be at hand. When you get a job, confirm a change of last name, first name, or apply for benefits when you receive a parcel on Ukrposhta for your wife or husband - - the story of Fedorov.

According to him, the child's birth certificate will also be automatically pulled up by the tax number. This way, you will no longer need to manually enter the certificate series and number.

This will solve the problem when the mother changes her last name - and the child's certificate is not pulled up because of this. And there will also be birth certificates even for adult children the minister explained.

Minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine is becoming the first country in the world that allows couples to get married online via video link thanks to the Diya application.