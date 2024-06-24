Marriage and child birth certificates: Fedorov announced new features in"DII"

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91690 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103759 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120259 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189547 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233849 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143484 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369234 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181767 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197929 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91690 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86559 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103759 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100545 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120259 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1370 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4614 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11820 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13458 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17436 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Marriage and child birth certificates: Fedorov announced new features in"DII"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21074 views

New features such as marriage certificates, divorce certificates, and name changes will be added to the Diya app, allowing users to access these documents digitally without having physical copies with them.

Marriage and child birth certificates: Fedorov announced new features in"DII"

New features will soon appear in DII - marriage, divorce, and name change certificates will be added to the app. This was stated by the minister of digital transformation Mikhail Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details 

There will be marriage, divorce, and name change certificates in action. Join the beta test soon you will not have to carry paper certificates with you, they will always be at hand. When you get a job, confirm a change of last name, first name, or apply for benefits when you receive a parcel on Ukrposhta for your wife or husband

- - the story of Fedorov. 

According to him, the child's birth certificate will also be automatically pulled up by the tax number. This way, you will no longer need to manually enter the certificate series and number. 

This will solve the problem when the mother changes her last name - and the child's certificate is not pulled up because of this. And there will also be birth certificates even for adult children

the minister explained. 

Recall

Minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukraine is becoming the first country in the world that allows couples to get married online via video link thanks to the Diya application.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyTechnologies
