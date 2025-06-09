Many targets in different regions, a possible course towards the capital: Kyiv City Military Administration warned of a massive enemy attack

On the night of June 9, Kyiv residents were warned about a large number of targets heading towards the capital. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the KMVA Timur Tkachenko.

Many targets in different regions, a possible course to the capital. Also from the east, several targets on the outskirts of Kyiv. Air defense will be working, it may be loud. - Tkachenko wrote in his Telegram channel.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine called on citizens to pay attention to air raid signals in the coming days. The United States believes that Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine.