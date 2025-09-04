$41.370.01
Manufacturer "Flamingo" announced the development of its own ballistic missiles FP-7 and FP-9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Ukrainian manufacturer Fire Point announced the development of ballistic missiles FP-7 and FP-9, as well as air defense systems, at the MSPO exhibition in Poland. The FP-7 has a range of up to 200 km, and the FP-9 – up to 855 km.

Manufacturer "Flamingo" announced the development of its own ballistic missiles FP-7 and FP-9

Ukrainian arms manufacturer Fire Point, known for its "Flamingo" drones, announced the development of its own FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles, as well as air defense systems. The presentation took place at the international MSPO exhibition in Poland. This was reported by "Militarnyi" with reference to information from a Polish press conference, writes UNN.

Details 

According to company representatives, the new developments are intended to significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

FP-7 – operational medium-range weapon

Range: up to 200 km, maximum speed: 1500 m/s, warhead: 150 kg, accuracy: circular error probable about 14 m, flight duration: up to 250 seconds.

The missile is launched from a ground platform and is designed for operational engagement of the enemy at medium distances.

FP-9 – strategic ballistic missile

Range: up to 855 km, maximum speed: 2200 m/s, warhead: 800 kg, flight altitude: up to 70 km, accuracy: up to 20 m.

The FP-9 is capable of striking targets deep behind enemy lines, making it a promising tool for strategic deterrence.

In addition, Fire Point announced the parallel development of an air defense system, which should enhance the protection of the Ukrainian sky from Russian attacks.

Recall

Satellite images confirmed the damage to a Russian border base in the Armiansk area of Crimea, where a barracks was completely destroyed. The strike could have been carried out by the newest long-range "Flamingo" missiles, which Ukraine has begun to mass-produce.

The long-range version of the Ukrainian cruise missile "Dovhyi Neptun", which has been under development since 2023, was publicly demonstrated for the first time. It can hit the enemy at a distance of up to 1000 km, has an increased fuselage diameter and a length of more than 6 meters.

Stepan Haftko

