Mandatory evacuation of families with children from the village of Odnorobivka in Kharkiv region announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2488 views

Two families with five children aged 5-12 are being evacuated from the village of Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region. The decision was made by the Defense Council due to the security situation.

UNN reports this with reference to the page of Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

Details

At the meeting of the Kharkiv Oblast Defense Council, a number of important decisions were made in the field of security. Among them, mandatory evacuation was announced from the village of Odnorobivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district.

A decision was made to forcibly evacuate families with children from the village of Odnorobivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district.

The decision was approved due to the security situation.

As of today, 2 families and a total of 5 children aged 5 to 12 remain there. All of them will receive the necessary assistance to move to a safer place.

- Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reports.

Addition

It was also announced that the curfew duration in Kharkiv Oblast will be reduced. It will now last from 00:00 to 05:00.

