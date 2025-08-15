Mandatory evacuation of families with children from the village of Odnorobivka in Kharkiv region announced
Kyiv • UNN
Two families with five children aged 5-12 are being evacuated from the village of Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region. The decision was made by the Defense Council due to the security situation.
Several families, including 5 children aged 5 to 12, are to be relocated from the village of Odnorobivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district, to a safer place.
UNN reports this with reference to the page of Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.
Details
At the meeting of the Kharkiv Oblast Defense Council, a number of important decisions were made in the field of security. Among them, mandatory evacuation was announced from the village of Odnorobivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district.
A decision was made to forcibly evacuate families with children from the village of Odnorobivka, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district.
The decision was approved due to the security situation.
As of today, 2 families and a total of 5 children aged 5 to 12 remain there. All of them will receive the necessary assistance to move to a safer place.
Addition
It was also announced that the curfew duration in Kharkiv Oblast will be reduced. It will now last from 00:00 to 05:00.
