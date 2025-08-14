Forced evacuation announced in Donetsk region from Druzhkivka and a number of villages where over 1800 children reside

According to information from the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, the evacuation mechanism is clearly established. The head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration called for ensuring proper living conditions and reminded that the Russian Armed Forces army shells Donetsk Oblast about 3000 times every day, so it is very dangerous to stay in the region, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the regional security commission of Donetsk Oblast decided on the forced evacuation from several settlements in the region.

We are starting the mandatory evacuation of families with children in a forced manner from the city of Druzhkivka, as well as from the villages of Andriivka, Varvarivka, Novoandriivka, Rohanske of the Andriivka community. - Filashkin reported.

In total, approximately 1879 children are currently in these settlements. The enemy shells Donetsk Oblast about 3000 times every day — it is very dangerous for life to stay in the region, - emphasized the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

Recall

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops struck Dobropillia with 7 KABs and two attack drones, and two more drones were directed at Bilozerske. In the region, three people were killed and three wounded as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Thursday, August 14.

