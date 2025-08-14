Forced evacuation announced in Donetsk region from Druzhkivka and a number of villages where over 1800 children reside

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 13863 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 19141 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21122 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 18439 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 23589 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 38405 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 120721 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 66647 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 63307 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 56687 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
43%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideoAugust 14, 08:48 AM • 104984 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - BudanovAugust 14, 08:55 AM • 52491 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 69808 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 27243 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 19953 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 13865 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far02:23 PM • 19146 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21126 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 20043 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 27338 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karol Nawrocki
Mahmoud Abbas
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 5588 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 70038 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 51264 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 71913 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 123903 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Starlink
YouTube

Forced evacuation announced in Donetsk region from Druzhkivka and a number of villages where over 1800 children reside

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2196 views

Forced evacuation of over 1800 children from Druzhkivka and several villages has been announced in the Donetsk region. This decision was made due to daily shelling of the region by Russian troops.

Forced evacuation announced in Donetsk region from Druzhkivka and a number of villages where over 1800 children reside

According to information from the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, the evacuation mechanism is clearly established. The head of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration called for ensuring proper living conditions and reminded that the Russian Armed Forces army shells Donetsk Oblast about 3000 times every day, so it is very dangerous to stay in the region, UNN reports.

Details

Today, the regional security commission of Donetsk Oblast decided on the forced evacuation from several settlements in the region.

We are starting the mandatory evacuation of families with children in a forced manner from the city of Druzhkivka, as well as from the villages of Andriivka, Varvarivka, Novoandriivka, Rohanske of the Andriivka community.

- Filashkin reported.

In total, approximately 1879 children are currently in these settlements. The enemy shells Donetsk Oblast about 3000 times every day — it is very dangerous for life to stay in the region, - emphasized the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

Recall

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops struck Dobropillia with 7 KABs and two attack drones, and two more drones were directed at Bilozerske. In the region, three people were killed and three wounded as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Thursday, August 14.

Donetsk region under enemy fire: three more killed, 7 KABs and drones attacked Dobropillia14.08.25, 10:33 • 2260 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Druzhkivka
Donetsk Oblast