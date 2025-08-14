Donetsk region under enemy fire: three more killed, 7 KABs and drones attacked Dobropillia

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops struck Dobropillia with 7 KABs and two attack drones, and two more drones were directed at Bilozerske. In the region, three people were killed and three wounded as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

As of August 12, the police recorded 2,845 enemy strikes along the front line and residential areas in Donetsk region. In total, over the day, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 21 times, noted Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

According to the police, 7 settlements were under fire. 25 civilian objects were damaged, including 14 residential buildings:

In Kostiantynivka , Russians struck with a KAB-250 bomb, drones, and artillery – killing one civilian and wounding two others. 5 private homes and an infrastructure object were damaged;

, Russians struck with a KAB-250 bomb, drones, and artillery – killing one civilian and wounding two others. 5 private homes and an infrastructure object were damaged; One person died in Pokrovsk as a result of an FPV drone strike. Another person died in Rodynske , which the enemy shelled with artillery;

as a result of an FPV drone strike. Another person died in , which the enemy shelled with artillery; Dobropillia withstood 9 attacks - the occupiers directed 7 KAB-250 aerial bombs and two attack UAVs at the city. As a result of an FPV drone strike on a civilian car, one person was wounded. A private house, an outbuilding, a garage, an enterprise, and a car were damaged;

withstood 9 attacks - the occupiers directed 7 KAB-250 aerial bombs and two attack UAVs at the city. As a result of an FPV drone strike on a civilian car, one person was wounded. A private house, an outbuilding, a garage, an enterprise, and a car were damaged; In Bilozerske , three enemy Geran-2 UAVs damaged an apartment building and a canteen;

, three enemy Geran-2 UAVs damaged an apartment building and a canteen; In Lyman, artillery shelling damaged 7 private houses, 4 garages, and an outbuilding.

