24 out of 45 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched two S-300/400 missiles and 45 drones at Ukraine overnight, 24 drones were neutralized, but 21 drones hit their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 14 (from 9:00 PM on August 13), the enemy attacked with 2 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, 45 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia.

Attack UAVs targeted frontline areas of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions, missiles targeted Sumy region - stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 24 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 21 UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Swamp, minefields, and devastating losses: the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned what a new offensive on Sumy region would turn into for the Russians