24 out of 45 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 1198 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 13887 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 30004 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 35314 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 36875 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 40344 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 74855 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 77272 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 148715 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 66458 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
"Coalition of the Willing": No restrictions on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and no veto on Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO in a "peace" agreementAugust 13, 11:47 PM • 4644 views
US and Russia discuss occupation of Ukraine based on Israel model - The Times sourcesPhotoAugust 14, 12:06 AM • 7534 views
Mass protests in Serbia: dozens injured reportedVideo01:04 AM • 7100 views
Trump has long sought a meeting with Putin, but risks being "trapped" - The Atlantic01:32 AM • 3560 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goals04:22 AM • 8080 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 148715 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 124546 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 115358 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 126251 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 97263 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 23541 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 46178 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 99560 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 116111 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 48832 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Cryptocurrency
WhatsApp
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle

24 out of 45 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

On the night of August 14, the enemy attacked Ukraine with S-300/400 missiles and 45 Shahed attack UAVs. Defense forces shot down 24 enemy UAVs and decoy drones in the north and east of the country.

24 out of 45 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched two S-300/400 missiles and 45 drones at Ukraine overnight, 24 drones were neutralized, but 21 drones hit their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of August 14 (from 9:00 PM on August 13), the enemy attacked with 2 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, 45 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia.

Attack UAVs targeted frontline areas of Donetsk and Chernihiv regions, missiles targeted Sumy region

- stated in the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, EW and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 24 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north and east of the country. 21 UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Swamp, minefields, and devastating losses: the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned what a new offensive on Sumy region would turn into for the Russians12.08.25, 16:55 • 8434 views

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136