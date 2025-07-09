Man opened fire in crowded Dnipro center and was served with suspicion notice

In Dnipro, investigators informed a man about suspicion who arranged a shooting in the city center, in a crowded place, near a large number of passers-by, reported the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on June 22. "At the intersection of Svyatoslav the Brave and Voskresenska streets, a conflict arose between two drivers. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out an object resembling a traumatic weapon and fired a shot, wounding his opponent," the police said.

After the act, the attacker, as noted, left the scene.

Law enforcement officers identified the perpetrator. "He turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Dnipro," the police indicated.

"On July 7, investigators informed the man about the suspicion," the police noted.

As indicated, the suspicion was reported for hooliganism with the use of weapons (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 7 years.

In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being sought