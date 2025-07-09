$41.850.05
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 2741 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 15276 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 60982 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 101282 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 94963 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 124738 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 106016 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162216 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 179916 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81661 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Man opened fire in crowded Dnipro center and was served with suspicion notice

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 879 views

In Dnipro, investigators served a suspicion notice to a 38-year-old man who, on June 22, wounded an opponent with a shot from a traumatic weapon during a conflict at the intersection of Svyatoslava Khorobroho and Voskresenska streets. He is charged with hooliganism using a weapon, which carries a penalty of up to 7 years in prison.

Man opened fire in crowded Dnipro center and was served with suspicion notice

In Dnipro, investigators informed a man about suspicion who arranged a shooting in the city center, in a crowded place, near a large number of passers-by, reported the National Police in Dnipropetrovsk region on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on June 22. "At the intersection of Svyatoslav the Brave and Voskresenska streets, a conflict arose between two drivers. During the dispute, one of the men pulled out an object resembling a traumatic weapon and fired a shot, wounding his opponent," the police said.

After the act, the attacker, as noted, left the scene.

Law enforcement officers identified the perpetrator. "He turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Dnipro," the police indicated.

"On July 7, investigators informed the man about the suspicion," the police noted.

As indicated, the suspicion was reported for hooliganism with the use of weapons (Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 3 to 7 years.

In Kyiv, an unknown assailant shot a man in a car in the middle of the street: the shooter is being sought08.07.25, 08:19

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Ukraine
