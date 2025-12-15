Man detained in capital for killing 89-year-old grandmother and attempting to kill mother

In the capital, a 28-year-old man was notified of suspicion of murdering his 89-year-old grandmother and attempting to murder his 65-year-old mother. The man's father was tied up all this time. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 28-year-old man was notified of suspicion of committing the murder of his grandmother and attempting to murder his mother. - the message says.

It was established that the man first hit his 89-year-old grandmother on the head with a kettle, and then strangled her. Then he began to strike his mother on the head, after which he tried to strangle her as well. The woman lost consciousness, so her son thought she was dead. The man's father was tied up all this time, as the detainee later explained - so that he would not interfere.

After that, the attacker fled; he was found and detained at the railway station.

The actions of the 28-year-old man are qualified under Part 1 of Article 115, Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder and completed attempted murder).

The suspect was remanded in custody for 60 days.

