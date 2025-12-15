Man detained in capital for killing 89-year-old grandmother and attempting to kill mother

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 1644 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 7338 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 12779 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 15827 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 17448 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 19166 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 18108 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18831 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24532 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33428 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.9m/s
82%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operationsDecember 15, 04:27 AM • 11465 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 21020 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 26884 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 12727 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 10977 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 1626 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice01:34 PM • 1340 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 11153 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 73264 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 89760 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 19938 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 37291 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 38727 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 43214 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 77947 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
Heating

Man detained in capital for killing 89-year-old grandmother and attempting to kill mother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

A 28-year-old man in Kyiv has been notified of suspicion in the murder of an 89-year-old grandmother and the attempted murder of his 65-year-old mother. He was detained at the railway station after fleeing.

Man detained in capital for killing 89-year-old grandmother and attempting to kill mother

In the capital, a 28-year-old man was notified of suspicion of murdering his 89-year-old grandmother and attempting to murder his 65-year-old mother. The man's father was tied up all this time. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 28-year-old man was notified of suspicion of committing the murder of his grandmother and attempting to murder his mother.

- the message says.

It was established that the man first hit his 89-year-old grandmother on the head with a kettle, and then strangled her. Then he began to strike his mother on the head, after which he tried to strangle her as well. The woman lost consciousness, so her son thought she was dead. The man's father was tied up all this time, as the detainee later explained - so that he would not interfere.

After that, the attacker fled; he was found and detained at the railway station.

The actions of the 28-year-old man are qualified under Part 1 of Article 115, Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional murder and completed attempted murder).

The suspect was remanded in custody for 60 days.

Three enemy accomplices detained for terrorist attack in Kyiv that killed a National Guardsman12.12.25, 12:17 • 3192 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv