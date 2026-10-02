"Man City" has appealed the Premier League's decision regarding allegations of financial misconduct

England’s "Manchester City" has appealed the decision of the English Premier League finding the club guilty of violating the league’s financial rules. This is stated in the club’s statement, reports UNN.

Football club "Manchester City" confirms that at 19:00 on Thursday, October 1, 2026, the club filed a comprehensive appeal against the finding of the Premier League Commission in the Premier League disciplinary case - the statement said.

The club said it firmly believes that, on numerous grounds, this decision contains obvious material errors of law, principle and fact and is unfounded.

The club is innocent of the charges brought by the Premier League, and there is a substantial body of incontrovertible evidence supporting all of its positions in this case. We will continue to follow due process and, given the circumstances, are limited in what we can say further until all proceedings have concluded - the club added.

Additional information

Earlier, "Manchester City" was found guilty on almost all counts of violating the financial rules of the English Premier League.

Later, the leadership of the English Premier League officially found "Manchester City" guilty of financial misconduct.

Airline Etihad Airways is considering the possibility of legal action against the English Premier League following the publication of the decision in the case concerning the club "Manchester City"’s financial violations.