Man attacks police with a knife in Georgia, wounded

In Georgia, a man in a state of mental disorder injured three policemen, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

The incident occurred in the resort city of Batumi. The injured patrol officers were taken to hospital.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a call was received via the 112 center about the man's inappropriate behavior on January 20 from Komakhidze Street. When the patrol arrived, he attacked the police with a knife.

It is currently known that the attacker was born in 1998 and was diagnosed with a mental illness.

A case was opened over the attack on the police, and the investigation is ongoing.