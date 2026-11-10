Major road accident in Bulgaria — the Foreign Ministry responds on whether any Ukrainians are among those affected

Photo: BNT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that no information has so far been received indicating that Ukrainians are among those killed or injured in the large-scale traffic accident in Bulgaria, reports UNN.

No information has so far been received about Ukrainian citizens being killed/injured - the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Bulgaria is maintaining contact with the competent Bulgarian authorities and continues to monitor the situation.

To remind you

A series of large-scale collisions involving 86 vehicles occurred on Bulgaria’s Trakia motorway. At least 12 people were killed and another 46 were injured in the accidents. Dense fog may have caused the crashes, reducing visibility on the road in some places to 10 meters.