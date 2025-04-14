Major flooding occurred on the island of Lanzarote due to heavy rains

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16984 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14962 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20149 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29520 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 62592 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58735 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33854 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59562 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106720 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 166378 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications
Exclusives
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16984 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50542 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 62592 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58735 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166378 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 22721 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20923 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22572 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24499 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27130 views
Major flooding occurred on the island of Lanzarote due to heavy rains

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2742 views

Flooding occurred in the Canary Islands, particularly on the island of Lanzarote, after heavy rains. Despite significant damage, there were no casualties, and the state of emergency has been lifted.

Major flooding occurred on the island of Lanzarote due to heavy rains

Massive flooding occurred on the island of Lanzarote, which is part of the Canary Islands, after heavy rains the day before. This is reported by BBC, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of the bad weather, residential areas and hundreds of cars were under water.

The state of emergency was declared on Saturday evening, when a record amount of precipitation fell on the island in a short period of time - about six centimeters in just two hours. This led to a rapid rise in the water level in populated areas. The emergency regime was lifted the next morning, when the situation stabilized.

Despite the scale of the flooding, the authorities report that there were no deaths or injuries. Local services continue to restore infrastructure and provide assistance to residents.

Let's add

Due to the peculiarities of the volcanic soil, water in the Canary Islands quickly accumulates on the surface and is hardly absorbed, which makes the region vulnerable to such natural phenomena. Lanzarote remains one of the popular tourist destinations, and such incidents can have consequences for both the local community and the tourist season.

Let us remind you

Last week, due to heavy rains, the Ndjili River overflowed its banks, flooding the capital of Congo. At least 33 people died, houses were destroyed, and access to drinking water was difficult.

A terrible flood left half the city under water: 33 people died in the capital of Congo08.04.25, 15:20 • 7819 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Canary Islands
