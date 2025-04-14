Major flooding occurred on the island of Lanzarote due to heavy rains

Massive flooding occurred on the island of Lanzarote, which is part of the Canary Islands, after heavy rains the day before. This is reported by BBC, reports UNN.

As a result of the bad weather, residential areas and hundreds of cars were under water.

The state of emergency was declared on Saturday evening, when a record amount of precipitation fell on the island in a short period of time - about six centimeters in just two hours. This led to a rapid rise in the water level in populated areas. The emergency regime was lifted the next morning, when the situation stabilized.

Despite the scale of the flooding, the authorities report that there were no deaths or injuries. Local services continue to restore infrastructure and provide assistance to residents.

Due to the peculiarities of the volcanic soil, water in the Canary Islands quickly accumulates on the surface and is hardly absorbed, which makes the region vulnerable to such natural phenomena. Lanzarote remains one of the popular tourist destinations, and such incidents can have consequences for both the local community and the tourist season.

