Maidan cases: two former law enforcement officers were served suspicion notices for organizing the removal and destruction of weapons of Berkut's "black company"

Law enforcers have served suspicion notices in Maidan cases to two former law enforcement officers who organized the removal and destruction of service weapons of the Berkut's "black company," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The former regimental commander and company commander of the Berkut special police unit subordinated to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv were served with a notice of suspicion," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As noted, they are charged with abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, theft, misappropriation of firearms, ammunition, explosives or seizure of them through abuse of office, illegal manufacture, processing of firearms, illegal removal or alteration of their markings (Part 3 of Article 365, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 262, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 263-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the SBI, "the former regimental commander and company commander of the Berkut special police force, subordinated to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv, organized the transportation of weapons from the territory of the Berkut special police force and illegally destroyed service firearms in different places in Kyiv." "They cut them into pieces with an abrasive material and removed the serial number markings by mechanical means. After that, Berkut officers dumped the remaining weapons into the Vita River, a tributary of the Dnipro, and buried them on the bank," the SBI said on Telegram.

According to the bureau, in particular, 24 7.62 mm AKMS assault rifles, one Dragunov sniper rifle, three 12 mm Fort-500 rifles and a 9 mm Fort-12 rifle were destroyed.

Addendum

Earlier, the former deputy head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison.