Maidan cases: two former law enforcement officers were served suspicion notices for organizing the removal and destruction of weapons of Berkut's "black company"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70992 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117863 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122732 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164698 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165185 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267559 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176843 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148606 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237652 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100478 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64836 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36972 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33458 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46884 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267559 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237652 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222974 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248432 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234578 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117863 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100364 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100801 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117292 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117933 views
Actual
Maidan cases: two former law enforcement officers were served suspicion notices for organizing the removal and destruction of weapons of Berkut's "black company"

Maidan cases: two former law enforcement officers were served suspicion notices for organizing the removal and destruction of weapons of Berkut's "black company"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20875 views

Two former law enforcement officers were served suspicion notices for organizing the export and destruction of Berkut's "black company" weapons

Law enforcers have served suspicion notices in Maidan cases to two former law enforcement officers who organized the removal and destruction of service weapons of the Berkut's "black company," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"The former regimental commander and company commander of the Berkut special police unit subordinated to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv were served with a notice of suspicion," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As noted, they are charged with abuse of power or official authority by a law enforcement officer, theft, misappropriation of firearms, ammunition, explosives or seizure of them through abuse of office, illegal manufacture, processing of firearms, illegal removal or alteration of their markings (Part 3 of Article 365, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 262, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 263-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the SBI, "the former regimental commander and company commander of the Berkut special police force, subordinated to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv, organized the transportation of weapons from the territory of the Berkut special police force and illegally destroyed service firearms in different places in Kyiv." "They cut them into pieces with an abrasive material and removed the serial number markings by mechanical means. After that, Berkut officers dumped the remaining weapons into the Vita River, a tributary of the Dnipro, and buried them on the bank," the SBI said on Telegram.

According to the bureau, in particular, 24 7.62 mm AKMS assault rifles, one Dragunov sniper rifle, three 12 mm Fort-500 rifles and a 9 mm Fort-12 rifle were destroyed.

Addendum

Earlier, the former deputy head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
dnieperDnieper
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising