"Made in Ukraine": Ukraine approves trademark images

The government has adopted a resolution approving the image of the Made in Ukraine trademark. UNN reports this with reference to the government portal.

Details

As noted, the approval of the "Made in Ukraine" trademark image is aimed at popularizing Ukrainian-made goods, promoting domestic demand for national goods, and raising the level of general awareness of the Ukrainian community about the national producer.

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Economy must ensure submission of an application for state registration of a trademark in accordance with the established procedure, develop and approve a technical standard (brand book) based on the image.

All Ukrainian enterprises , regardless of their form of ownership , will be able to use the "Made in Ukraine" trademark free of charge.

On February 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the Made in Ukraine platform, which is to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

