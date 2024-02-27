$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 140028 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 85133 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 309587 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257532 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198990 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 235664 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252614 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158749 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372372 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

"Made in Ukraine": Ukraine approves trademark images

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23018 views

The Ukrainian government has approved the "Made in Ukraine" trademark image to promote domestic production and raise awareness of the national producer.

"Made in Ukraine": Ukraine approves trademark images

The government has adopted a resolution approving the image of the Made in Ukraine trademark. UNN reports this with reference to the government portal. 

Details 

As noted, the approval of the "Made in Ukraine" trademark image is aimed at popularizing Ukrainian-made goods, promoting domestic demand for national goods, and raising the level of general awareness of the Ukrainian community about the national producer. 

According to the resolution, the Ministry of Economy must ensure submission of an application for state registration of a trademark in accordance with the established procedure, develop and approve a technical standard (brand book) based on the image. 

All Ukrainian enterprises , regardless of their form of ownership , will be able to use the "Made in Ukraine" trademark free of charge. 

On February 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of the Made in Ukraine platform, which is to become a platform for dialogue between the state and Ukrainian entrepreneurs. 

Shmyhal: Ukraine has managed to keep the economy going despite full-scale war25.02.24, 13:10 • 25699 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
