Macron: Ukrainians are fighting for our security and freedom

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36967 views

Macron said that Ukrainians are fighting for European security and freedom, defending themselves against Russian aggression.

Macron: Ukrainians are fighting for our security and freedom

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a commentary to Novinky that he opened a debate on this issue by saying that he would send troops to Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, when asked about sending troops to Ukraine, he said that "nothing can be ruled out.

We are opening a debate and thinking about everything we can do to support Ukraine

Macron said.

He noted that the participants of the summit in Paris agreed on five areas where they could increase support for Kyiv: cyber defense, joint production of equipment in Ukraine, security of countries on the border with Russia and Ukraine, the possibility of assistance on the border with Belarus, and demining.

"In addition, I have always clearly understood our framework: we are not at war against the Russian people and refuse to enter into the logic of escalation," the French leader said.

Macron has changed the paradigm of support for Ukraine - Estonian Foreign Minister04.03.24, 16:23 • 97734 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
