Macron confirms Zelensky's visit to France next week

On Thursday, June 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive on a working visit to France. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, UNN reports with reference to France Bleu.

Details

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday, May 28, that Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy on June 6. The international ceremony will take place in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, on Omaha Beach.

"I will have the opportunity, when President Zelenskyy travels to France next week on the occasion of D-Day, to receive him and then to speak very precisely to announce that we are going to do more to support Ukraine," Macron said during a press conference in Germany with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

