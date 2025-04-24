Macron called on Putin to stop "lying" by claiming he wants "peace" while continuing to bomb Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop "lying" when he says he wants "peace" and continues to bomb Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Le Monde.

Details

"France's position is unchanged, it will not change. We stand for the sovereignty of peoples and for territorial integrity," Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday during his state visit to Madagascar.

The French President also expressed hope that "President Putin will finally stop lying" when he claims he wants "peace" and continues to bomb Ukraine at the same time. "On Ukraine, we expect only one answer: does President Putin agree to an unconditional ceasefire?", Macron said, in whose opinion, faced with difficulties in ending hostilities, "the anger of the Americans should be directed at only one person: President Putin."

The question of the status of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, does not arise "now", Macron added, against the background of how, as the publication writes, "he is pushing the US and Ukraine in search of a peaceful solution."

US President Donald Trump, who said the territory was already "lost" to Kyiv, "describes the de facto situation," Macron said: "Does this mean we should give [Russia] a free pass? No."

