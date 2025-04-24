Macron called on Putin to stop "lying" by claiming he wants "peace" while continuing to bomb Ukraine

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15515 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 34939 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 72971 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128757 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159729 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221508 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107875 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182474 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61401 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42867 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
32%
746 mm
Popular news

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 18809 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42681 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221508 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127294 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182474 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135290 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 390 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 4680 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40326 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79627 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53055 views
Actual

Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

Macron called on Putin to stop "lying" by claiming he wants "peace" while continuing to bomb Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2704 views

The French President stated that his country's position on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine remains unchanged. He called on Putin for an unconditional ceasefire.

Macron called on Putin to stop "lying" by claiming he wants "peace" while continuing to bomb Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop "lying" when he says he wants "peace" and continues to bomb Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Le Monde.

Details

"France's position is unchanged, it will not change. We stand for the sovereignty of peoples and for territorial integrity," Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday during his state visit to Madagascar.

The French President also expressed hope that "President Putin will finally stop lying" when he claims he wants "peace" and continues to bomb Ukraine at the same time. "On Ukraine, we expect only one answer: does President Putin agree to an unconditional ceasefire?", Macron said, in whose opinion, faced with difficulties in ending hostilities, "the anger of the Americans should be directed at only one person: President Putin."

The question of the status of Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, does not arise "now", Macron added, against the background of how, as the publication writes, "he is pushing the US and Ukraine in search of a peaceful solution."

US President Donald Trump, who said the territory was already "lost" to Kyiv, "describes the de facto situation," Macron said: "Does this mean we should give [Russia] a free pass? No."

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT 24.04.25, 11:18 • 10056 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.47
Bitcoin
$93,093.10
S&P 500
$5,442.25
Tesla
$254.90
Газ TTF
$33.52
Золото
$3,338.49
Ethereum
$1,765.25