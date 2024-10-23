Lyashko: Centralized Medical Examination Center will be liquidated by the end of the week
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said that by the end of the week a decree would be adopted to liquidate the centralized MSEK. Preparations included strengthening the material and technical base of the institute in Dnipro.
By the end of this week, the Ministry of Health will adopt a Cabinet of Ministers decree that will liquidate the centralized medical examination center. This was stated by Health Minister Viktor Lyashko during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports .
"By the end of this week, we will adopt a Cabinet of Ministers' decree that will liquidate the centralized MSEC. We have been preparing for this by strengthening the material and technical base of the subordinate institute in the city of Dnipro," said Lyashko.
Addendum
Lyashko also said that by January 1, 2025, Ukraine will completely eliminate MSECsas the system is switching to a new approach.
Recall
Zelenskyy reported that during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
President Zelenskyy demands to draft a bill that would eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.