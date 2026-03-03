Lviv Oblast Council Deputy Suspected of Declaring False Information - NABU

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
03:45 PM • 182 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
01:15 PM • 9212 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 16178 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 15158 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 16046 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 20804 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 32409 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 103781 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84669 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60763 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
69%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and BeirutMarch 3, 06:54 AM • 34145 views
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJMarch 3, 07:59 AM • 35795 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 43214 views
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown10:02 AM • 17009 views
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks10:53 AM • 21267 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules01:14 PM • 12099 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 43269 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 51040 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 103789 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 67500 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"Video02:39 PM • 2802 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhoto12:11 PM • 10326 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 30068 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 37041 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideoMarch 2, 01:09 PM • 40436 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Series

Lviv Oblast Council Deputy Suspected of Declaring False Information - NABU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

A city council deputy from Lviv region has been notified of suspicion for providing false testimony to NABU and declaring inaccurate data. He created artificial defense evidence and included a fictitious loan in his declaration.

Lviv Oblast Council Deputy Suspected of Declaring False Information - NABU
Photo: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

A deputy of one of the city councils in Lviv Oblast has been notified of suspicion of giving knowingly false testimony to NABU detectives and declaring inaccurate information. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, he gave false testimony regarding the conclusion of a loan agreement, which was supposed to justify the origin of the accused official's assets. In fact, he created artificial defense evidence.

He also entered inaccurate data into his own declaration for 2024, indicating a fictitious loan to a third party. In addition, he used a forged agreement and filed a lawsuit with the court to recover a non-existent debt.

The suspect's actions are classified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 384 (misleading a court or other authorized body);
    • Part 4 of Art. 358 (use of a knowingly forged document);
      • Part 2 of Art. 366-2 (declaration of inaccurate information).

        He could face imprisonment from two to five years.

        Recall

        The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding the recovery of assets from former MP and traitor Oleh Tsarov.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
        Lviv Oblast
        Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
        National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine