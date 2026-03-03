Lviv Oblast Council Deputy Suspected of Declaring False Information - NABU

Photo: National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine

A deputy of one of the city councils in Lviv Oblast has been notified of suspicion of giving knowingly false testimony to NABU detectives and declaring inaccurate information. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Details

As the investigation established, he gave false testimony regarding the conclusion of a loan agreement, which was supposed to justify the origin of the accused official's assets. In fact, he created artificial defense evidence.

He also entered inaccurate data into his own declaration for 2024, indicating a fictitious loan to a third party. In addition, he used a forged agreement and filed a lawsuit with the court to recover a non-existent debt.

The suspect's actions are classified under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 384 (misleading a court or other authorized body);

Part 4 of Art. 358 (use of a knowingly forged document);

Part 2 of Art. 366-2 (declaration of inaccurate information).

He could face imprisonment from two to five years.

