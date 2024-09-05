Russian attack on Lviv injured 66 people, including 10 children - city council

As a result of Russia's attack on Lviv on September 4, 7 people were killed, including 1 child, and 66 were injured, 10 of whom were children. This was reported on Thursday by the Lviv City Council, UNN reports.

As a result of large-scale hostile shelling of our city yesterday, a total of 66 people were injured, including 10 children. 7 people were killed, including one child (7 years old). A total of 30 emergency medical teams were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling yesterday - said the city council.

Details

According to the city health department, a total of 66 people, including 10 children, needed medical care yesterday. Twenty-nine people were hospitalized in the city's medical institutions, including eight children. Adults: 10 people were admitted to St. Panteleimon Hospital and 11 people to St. Luke's Hospital. All eight children are in St. Nicholas Hospital.

According to the specialists of the First Medical Unit of Lviv, the condition of 7 patients is stable and not life-threatening. One patient who had been treated on an outpatient basis was hospitalized at St. Panteleimon's Hospital after a second visit. His condition is moderate.

Currently, 37 people, including 2 children, are undergoing outpatient treatment after receiving the necessary emergency care. Additionally, one child turned to the 5th municipal polyclinic. After an examination and consultation, she is undergoing outpatient treatment.

Lviv residents are urged to donate blood: The city's blood service center is open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.

"We need donated blood of all blood types. Specialists will use it to produce whole blood and all its components. So we urge everyone who cares to come and help doctors save the lives of Ukrainians!" the First Territorial Medical Association of Lviv reported.

To donate blood, a donor must have an identity document.

Addendum

On September 4, at about 5 a.m., the enemy launched a combined attack on Lviv with rockets and "shaheds." According to the city council, 188 buildings were destroyed, including 5 educational institutions, 2 art centers, 2 medical institutions, and the Church of St. George the Victorious of the OCU.

Today, September 5, has been declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the Russian attack.