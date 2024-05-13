Lukoil's Volgograd refinery partially shut down after drone attack - Reuters

The Volgograd oil refinery of Russian oil giant Lukoil was partially shut down after a drone attack on Sunday, Reuters reports, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

"The Volgograd oil refinery of Russian oil giant Lukoil was partially shut down after a drone attack on Sunday," the newspaper writes, citing two sources familiar with the situation. This is the second attack on the largest refinery in southern Russia this year, the newspaper notes.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the 300,000 barrels per day refinery, but it was quickly extinguished and there were no casualties, according to the head of the Volgograd region of Russia, Andrey Bocharov.

"The CDU-1 unit, the largest unit at the plant, was damaged in the attack on Sunday, forcing an emergency shutdown, and was still out of service on Monday, sources familiar with the situation said," the newspaper writes.

Fire at volgograd oil refinery in russia: no casualties

Lukoil, as indicated, refused to comment on the fire.

The CDU-1 unit, as noted, has a capacity of 18,590 metric tons per day, or an annual production of 6.5 million metric tons of oil, and accounted for 43% of the refinery's capacity and 49% of the refinery's actual throughput in the first quarter of 2024.

"The refinery's second largest unit, CDU-6, which can produce 14,570 metric tons per day, or 34% of the refinery's capacity, was also due to be shut down for repairs from April 26 to June 1, although it is unclear whether the maintenance is on schedule," the newspaper writes.

"If both CDU-1 and CDU-6 are disconnected from the grid, three quarters of the oil refining capacity could be idle," the publication notes.

Following a drone attack on the Volgograd refinery in early February that caused a fire at the 9.1 thousand tons per day CDU-5 unit, repair work was completed in 18 days, the sources said.

Addendum

In 2023, the Volgograd refinery processed 13.508 million tons of oil, or 4.9% of the total refining volume at Russian refineries.

The refinery reportedly produced 1.991 million tons of motor gasoline, accounting for 4.6% of total Russian motor gasoline production, 6.761 million tons of diesel fuel, or 7.8% of Russian production, 0.888 million tons of jet fuel (8.4%) and 0.606 million tons of fuel oil (1.5%).