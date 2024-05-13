Lukoil's Volgograd refinery partially shut down after drone attack - Reuters

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75162 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105910 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148840 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153003 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249569 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173924 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165203 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225471 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45307 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40302 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34255 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58672 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52748 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249569 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225471 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237394 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224236 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75162 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52753 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58680 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112739 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113647 views
Lukoil's Volgograd refinery partially shut down after drone attack - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18195 views

The Volgograd oil refinery of Russian oil giant Lukoil was partially shut down after a drone attack on Sunday, media reports say.

The Volgograd oil refinery of Russian oil giant Lukoil was partially shut down after a drone attack on Sunday, Reuters reports, citing sources, UNN writes.

Details

"The Volgograd oil refinery of Russian oil giant Lukoil was partially shut down after a drone attack on Sunday," the newspaper writes, citing two sources familiar with the situation. This is the second attack on the largest refinery in southern Russia this year, the newspaper notes.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at the 300,000 barrels per day refinery, but it was quickly extinguished and there were no casualties, according to the head of the Volgograd region of Russia, Andrey Bocharov.

"The CDU-1 unit, the largest unit at the plant, was damaged in the attack on Sunday, forcing an emergency shutdown, and was still out of service on Monday, sources familiar with the situation said," the newspaper writes.

Fire at volgograd oil refinery in russia: no casualties12.05.24, 06:47 • 40797 views

Lukoil, as indicated, refused to comment on the fire.

The CDU-1 unit, as noted, has a capacity of 18,590 metric tons per day, or an annual production of 6.5 million metric tons of oil, and accounted for 43% of the refinery's capacity and 49% of the refinery's actual throughput in the first quarter of 2024.

"The refinery's second largest unit, CDU-6, which can produce 14,570 metric tons per day, or 34% of the refinery's capacity, was also due to be shut down for repairs from April 26 to June 1, although it is unclear whether the maintenance is on schedule," the newspaper writes.

"If both CDU-1 and CDU-6 are disconnected from the grid, three quarters of the oil refining capacity could be idle," the publication notes.

Following a drone attack on the Volgograd refinery in early February that caused a fire at the 9.1 thousand tons per day CDU-5 unit, repair work was completed in 18 days, the sources said.

Addendum

In 2023, the Volgograd refinery processed 13.508 million tons of oil, or 4.9% of the total refining volume at Russian refineries.

The refinery reportedly produced 1.991 million tons of motor gasoline, accounting for 4.6% of total Russian motor gasoline production, 6.761 million tons of diesel fuel, or 7.8% of Russian production, 0.888 million tons of jet fuel (8.4%) and 0.606 million tons of fuel oil (1.5%).

Julia Shramko

