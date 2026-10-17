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Lukashenko stated that Trump has no right to dictate to Ukraine who should be its president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11499 views

Lukashenko supported holding elections in Ukraine, but stated that its president should be elected only by the Ukrainian people.

Lukashenko stated that Trump has no right to dictate to Ukraine who should be its president

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that US President Donald Trump should not interfere in determining who will lead Ukraine. According to him, this issue should be decided exclusively by the Ukrainian people, UNN writes.

Details

Lukashenko made the comment in response to Trump's recent statements about the need to replace Volodymyr Zelensky as President of Ukraine. The Belarusian leader stressed that even the American president has no right to impose political decisions on Ukrainians.

Trump once again made Zelenskyy the scapegoat and blamed him for rising oil prices because of attacks on Russian oil refineries16.10.26, 07:33 • 49651 view

Do you want to get an answer from me as a politician, or an answer on the substance? On the substance—which is my credo—this is not Trump's issue. The Ukrainian people will decide who will be president in Ukraine

– Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko supported holding elections in Ukraine

At the same time, he recalled that before being elected president, Volodymyr Zelensky had promised to limit himself to one term in office. In Lukashenko's view, politicians should keep their campaign promises.

Promises must be fulfilled. Elections must be held. Trump is right about this: if you promised something, you must keep your promises. But he should not dictate. Trump should not dictate to Ukraine what it should do

– he stressed.

Thus, Lukashenko partially supported the American president's position on the need for elections, but at the same time opposed outside interference in determining the future of the Ukrainian authorities.

Lukashenko commented on the incident involving armed people from Belarus entering Latvia13.10.26, 14:00 • 5385 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
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