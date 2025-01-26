Lukashenko is confident that Belarusian peacekeepers would be the best option in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Belarusian dictator said that his army could be the best option for peacekeepers in Ukraine. He emphasized that he has no plans to send troops, but considers Belarusians to be the only ones who can ensure “normal relations.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said that the Belarusian army could be the best option for deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine, UNN reports.
According to Lukashenka, only the Belarusian army could be the best option for deploying peacekeepers in Ukraine. According to him, this does not mean that he will send his army to Ukraine, but "for the sake of the agreement, it is only the Belarusian army.
He also added that he is not "rushing to Ukraine and most likely is not going to send his people there," but "only Belarusians can ensure normal relations between the middle and older brother.
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has voted in the pseudo-presidential election.