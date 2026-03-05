Lukashenka pardoned 18 prisoners, 15 of whom were convicted of "extremism"

$43.720.26
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 11988 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of Harvest
12:39 PM • 23073 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 23582 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 24308 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 38640 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 19663 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 42193 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 72618 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 91394 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 81817 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in Kuwait
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 38640 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 91394 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Lukashenka pardoned 18 prisoners, 15 of whom were convicted of "extremism"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Belarusian dictator released people, including pregnant women and those with children.

Lukashenka pardoned 18 prisoners, 15 of whom were convicted of "extremism"

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka pardoned 18 prisoners, 15 of whom were convicted under "extremist" articles. This was reported by Belarusian "media", according to UNN.

Details

The names of those pardoned are not specified. At the same time, it became known that among them are 11 women, one of whom is in late pregnancy. Six other women have children.

Also pardoned are two married couples, a woman who is in late pregnancy, and one convict who broke the law at the age of 16

- reported Belarusian "media".

Recall

In Belarus, the founder of "Intex-Press" and "BAR24" publications Volodymyr Yanukevich and his colleague Andriy Pakalenko were sentenced to 14 and 12 years in prison respectively.

