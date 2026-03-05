Lukashenka pardoned 18 prisoners, 15 of whom were convicted of "extremism"

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka pardoned 18 prisoners, 15 of whom were convicted under "extremist" articles. This was reported by Belarusian "media", according to UNN.

Details

The names of those pardoned are not specified. At the same time, it became known that among them are 11 women, one of whom is in late pregnancy. Six other women have children.

Also pardoned are two married couples, a woman who is in late pregnancy, and one convict who broke the law at the age of 16 - reported Belarusian "media".

Recall

In Belarus, the founder of "Intex-Press" and "BAR24" publications Volodymyr Yanukevich and his colleague Andriy Pakalenko were sentenced to 14 and 12 years in prison respectively.