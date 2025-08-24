$41.220.00
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 10192 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 47660 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 51191 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 28819 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 53313 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34203 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 35389 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 26485 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25784 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Lukashenka "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day: cynically wished to "find an answer to challenges"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenka congratulated Ukrainians on Independence Day. He called on them to find their own path to true independence.

On Ukraine's Independence Day, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenka cynically congratulated Ukrainians, urging them to "find their own path to true independence." This was stated in a message from Lukashenka's press service, writes UNN.

Details

The greeting, distributed by his press service, sounds like an ironic paradox.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish the citizens of Ukraine to find their own answer to today's challenges, and your multinational country - peaceful skies, solidarity and truly independent development

- the message reads.

Lukashenka even reminded that, despite "external pressure," Belarus is allegedly open to "constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation" with Ukraine. These words came from a politician who effectively turned his state into a military staging ground for the Kremlin, from where Russian tanks attacked Ukraine in 2022.

It also included the standard set of "brotherly" clichés: mentions of "common historical destiny," "Christian values," and "blood ties."

No matter how external forces pull in different directions, Belarus remains open to Ukrainians. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation and constructive dialogue with our southern neighbors

- cynically stated the leader of the country, from whose territory the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine in 2022.

Recall

Belarus is ready to act as a "mediator" in a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Press secretary of the President of Belarus Natalia Eismont stated that Minsk is ready to organize a meeting at the highest level.

Stepan Haftko

