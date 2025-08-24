On Ukraine's Independence Day, self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenka cynically congratulated Ukrainians, urging them to "find their own path to true independence." This was stated in a message from Lukashenka's press service, writes UNN.

Details

The greeting, distributed by his press service, sounds like an ironic paradox.

From the bottom of my heart, I wish the citizens of Ukraine to find their own answer to today's challenges, and your multinational country - peaceful skies, solidarity and truly independent development - the message reads.

Lukashenka even reminded that, despite "external pressure," Belarus is allegedly open to "constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation" with Ukraine. These words came from a politician who effectively turned his state into a military staging ground for the Kremlin, from where Russian tanks attacked Ukraine in 2022.

It also included the standard set of "brotherly" clichés: mentions of "common historical destiny," "Christian values," and "blood ties."

No matter how external forces pull in different directions, Belarus remains open to Ukrainians. We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation and constructive dialogue with our southern neighbors - cynically stated the leader of the country, from whose territory the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine in 2022.

Recall

Belarus is ready to act as a "mediator" in a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. Press secretary of the President of Belarus Natalia Eismont stated that Minsk is ready to organize a meeting at the highest level.