Lubynets met with Russian Ombudsman Moskalkova: exchanged letters from prisoners of war, agreed on delivery of parcels for them

Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 30370 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 34030 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 28380 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 41915 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 77740 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 31801 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 30027 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23087 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15770 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15247 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ministry of Energy: the most difficult situation is in the Kyiv area, which was powered by CHP-4February 5, 09:38 PM • 17590 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia region: houses damaged, 12,000 subscribers without powerVideoFebruary 5, 10:32 PM • 8104 views
Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outagesVideoFebruary 5, 11:04 PM • 8412 views
Ukrzaliznytsia showed the return of 116 Ukrainians released from captivity homeVideoFebruary 5, 11:37 PM • 9932 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WP01:53 AM • 6366 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 15716 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 30370 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 77740 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 73147 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 103104 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 11227 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 14456 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 23822 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 27392 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 58828 views
Lubynets met with Russian Ombudsman Moskalkova: exchanged letters from prisoners of war, agreed on delivery of parcels for them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

Dmytro Lubinets and Tatyana Moskalkova held a meeting, exchanging letters from prisoners of war. They agreed on the delivery of humanitarian parcels for all prisoners.

Lubynets met with Russian Ombudsman Moskalkova: exchanged letters from prisoners of war, agreed on delivery of parcels for them

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, held another working meeting with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova. The negotiations took place directly on the day of the prisoner exchange. This is reported by UNN.

Details

One of the practical results of the meeting was the exchange of letters from prisoners of war, which will be handed over to their relatives. The parties also reached an agreement on the further delivery of humanitarian parcels. According to the agreement, all prisoners, both in Ukraine and in the Russian Federation, should be provided with the opportunity to receive transfers.

"We agreed to continue delivering parcels so that absolutely all prisoners of war, both in Ukraine and in the Russian Federation, can receive them."

– Lubinets wrote on TG.

The ombudsmen paid special attention to the process of verifying persons missing under special circumstances. Work in this direction will continue to establish the fate of hundreds of Ukrainians with whom contact was lost in the combat zone or in the occupied territories.

Return of civilians and technical aspects of the exchange

During the negotiations, Lubinets and Moskalkova discussed mechanisms for the return home of civilians illegally detained by the parties. In addition, a number of technical issues aimed at improving the exchange processes themselves in the future were agreed upon.

"We are working to bring all Ukrainians home."

– Lubinets summarized the results of the meeting.

Despite the complexity of the negotiations, maintaining a direct communication channel between the ombudsmen remains an important tool for solving urgent humanitarian problems in 2026.

Sentenced to life imprisonment, civilians, Mariupol defenders: who Ukraine managed to bring back from Russian captivity05.02.26, 15:31 • 3608 views

Stepan Haftko

