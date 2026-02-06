Lubynets met with Russian Ombudsman Moskalkova: exchanged letters from prisoners of war, agreed on delivery of parcels for them

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, held another working meeting with Russian Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova. The negotiations took place directly on the day of the prisoner exchange. This is reported by UNN.

Details

One of the practical results of the meeting was the exchange of letters from prisoners of war, which will be handed over to their relatives. The parties also reached an agreement on the further delivery of humanitarian parcels. According to the agreement, all prisoners, both in Ukraine and in the Russian Federation, should be provided with the opportunity to receive transfers.

"We agreed to continue delivering parcels so that absolutely all prisoners of war, both in Ukraine and in the Russian Federation, can receive them." – Lubinets wrote on TG.

The ombudsmen paid special attention to the process of verifying persons missing under special circumstances. Work in this direction will continue to establish the fate of hundreds of Ukrainians with whom contact was lost in the combat zone or in the occupied territories.

Return of civilians and technical aspects of the exchange

During the negotiations, Lubinets and Moskalkova discussed mechanisms for the return home of civilians illegally detained by the parties. In addition, a number of technical issues aimed at improving the exchange processes themselves in the future were agreed upon.

"We are working to bring all Ukrainians home." – Lubinets summarized the results of the meeting.

Despite the complexity of the negotiations, maintaining a direct communication channel between the ombudsmen remains an important tool for solving urgent humanitarian problems in 2026.

Sentenced to life imprisonment, civilians, Mariupol defenders: who Ukraine managed to bring back from Russian captivity