Low level of air pollution in Kyiv in the morning - KCSA

In Kyiv, as of the morning of September 17, the level of air pollution is low and the radiation background is normal, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of 08:00 on September 17, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is low. The radiation background in the entire city is normal," the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation reported.

Recall

The night before, the KCSA warned that due to a natural fire in the Vyshgorod district, air quality in some parts of Kyiv may deteriorate.

