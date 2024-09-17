Low level of air pollution in Kyiv in the morning - KCSA
As of the morning of September 17, low levels of air pollution were recorded in Kyiv, despite warnings of possible deterioration due to a fire in the Vyshgorod district.
In Kyiv, as of the morning of September 17, the level of air pollution is low and the radiation background is normal, KCSA reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.
"As of 08:00 on September 17, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is low. The radiation background in the entire city is normal," the KCSA Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation reported.
The night before, the KCSA warned that due to a natural fire in the Vyshgorod district, air quality in some parts of Kyiv may deteriorate.
