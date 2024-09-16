Rescuers eliminate two large-scale fires in Kyiv region: fire engulfs forest floor and peat bog

In the Kyiv region, rescuers are fighting two large-scale fires, near the villages of Nyzhcha Dubechnya, forest litter is burning, and a peat bog is burning in Fenevychi. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service to a journalist of UNN.

In Kyiv region, near the village of Nyzhcha Dubechnya, Vyshgorod district, a forest litter caught fire. Rescue units and forestry workers are already working at the scene. Several other units of equipment were sent to help - reported the State Emergency Service of Kyiv region.

The State Emergency Service also said that a peat bog was on fire.

“A peat bog is burning near the village of Fenevychi, also in Vyshhorod district,” they added.

According to the press service, none of the fires have been localized, and the area of the fire is unknown.

