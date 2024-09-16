Large-scale forest fire in Poltava region: more than 400 people are trying to extinguish the fire

A large-scale forest fire continues in Poltava region, which started on September 15. The fire has covered about 680 hectares of the Malopereshchepynsk forestry. The fire is being extinguished by 411 people and 67 pieces of equipment. This was announced on Monday by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

According to Pronin, firefighters are extinguishing the fire of dry vegetation and litter over an area of 70 hectares.

The fire damaged private houses and buildings.

13 residents from two villages of the Novosanzhar community and 57 passengers of the Poltava-Kobeliaky electric train were evacuated.

Rescue services are working in an emergency mode. The fire is being extinguished by 411 employees of the State Emergency Service, local fire brigades, as well as military and medical personnel. Firefighters from Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions are also helping. 67 units of equipment are involved, and three fire trains are operating. - Pronin said.

The head of the RMA also added that measures are being taken to prevent fires near populated areas.

The Ministry of Environment noted that the fire started on September 15 at about 16.40 on the territory of the forest fund of the Malopereshchepynsk forestry and other users. Due to extremely strong wind gusts, the fire quickly spread to large areas.

