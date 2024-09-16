Large-scale forest fire in Poltava region: more than 400 people are trying to extinguish the fire

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114587 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117228 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191044 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149601 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150670 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141970 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194682 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112335 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183879 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104952 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Large-scale forest fire in Poltava region: more than 400 people are trying to extinguish the fire

Large-scale forest fire in Poltava region: more than 400 people are trying to extinguish the fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13721 views

A large-scale forest fire is raging in Poltava Oblast, covering 680 hectares. 411 rescuers and 67 pieces of equipment are trying to extinguish the fire, and 70 people from two villages and an electric train have been evacuated.

A large-scale forest fire continues in Poltava region, which started on September 15. The fire has covered about 680 hectares of the Malopereshchepynsk forestry. The fire is being extinguished by 411 people and 67 pieces of equipment. This was announced on Monday by the head of the RMA Philip Pronin, reports UNN.

According to Pronin, firefighters are extinguishing the fire of dry vegetation and litter over an area of 70 hectares.

The fire damaged private houses and buildings.

13 residents from two villages of the Novosanzhar community and 57 passengers of the Poltava-Kobeliaky electric train were evacuated. 

Rescue services are working in an emergency mode. The fire is being extinguished by 411 employees of the State Emergency Service, local fire brigades, as well as military and medical personnel. Firefighters from Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions are also helping. 67 units of equipment are involved, and three fire trains are operating.

- Pronin said. 

The head of the RMA also added that measures are being taken to prevent fires near populated areas.

AddendumAddendum

The Ministry of Environment noted that the fire started  on September 15 at about 16.40 on the territory of the forest fund of the Malopereshchepynsk forestry and other users. Due to extremely strong wind gusts, the fire quickly spread to large areas. 

Recall

Yesterday UNN reported a forest fire in Poltava region near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

