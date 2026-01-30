Love you, goodbye: Macaulay Culkin reacts to the death of actress Catherine O'Hara

Actor Macaulay Culkin reacted to the death of actress Catherine O'Hara, who played his mother in the "Home Alone" films, by publishing an emotional address, reports UNN with reference to Culkin's Instagram.

Mom. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much to say. I love you. Goodbye - Culkin wrote.

It should be noted that Culkin stated that every time he saw Catherine O'Hara, he called her mom.

She opens her arms and says, "Son." - Culkin stated earlier.

Recall

Catherine O'Hara, an Emmy-winning actress known for her comedic roles spanning decades — from Kevin's mother in "Home Alone" to the iconic Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" — died on Friday at the age of 71.