Love you, goodbye: Macaulay Culkin reacts to the death of actress Catherine O'Hara
Actor Macaulay Culkin posted an emotional message after the news of the death of actress Catherine O'Hara, who played his mother in the movie "Home Alone."
Mom. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much to say. I love you. Goodbye
It should be noted that Culkin stated that every time he saw Catherine O'Hara, he called her mom.
She opens her arms and says, "Son."
Catherine O'Hara, an Emmy-winning actress known for her comedic roles spanning decades — from Kevin's mother in "Home Alone" to the iconic Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" — died on Friday at the age of 71.