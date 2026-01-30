Love you, goodbye: Macaulay Culkin reacts to the death of actress Catherine O'Hara

$42.850.08
51.240.01
ukenru
06:51 PM • 2442 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
06:30 PM • 4814 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 7278 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
05:20 PM • 7272 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 11382 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM • 15027 views
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM • 17418 views
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM • 19433 views
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM • 20756 views
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM • 24828 views
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.6m/s
81%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
January 30 - the church holiday of the Synaxis of the Three Holy Hierarchs: its meaning, history, and traditionsJanuary 30, 10:58 AM • 20376 views
Hollywood comedy star Rob Schneider divorces wife 25 years his juniorJanuary 30, 11:39 AM • 18847 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 19217 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 10508 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 14979 views
Publications
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
06:21 PM • 7306 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhoto04:26 PM • 10084 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 15096 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 19355 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 78778 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 306:42 PM • 1526 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideo06:12 PM • 2082 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhoto05:25 PM • 3068 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhoto03:51 PM • 6370 views
57-year-old Celine Dion joins TikTok: music legend tries something completely newVideoJanuary 30, 01:24 PM • 10565 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Heating
Series

Love you, goodbye: Macaulay Culkin reacts to the death of actress Catherine O'Hara

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Actor Macaulay Culkin posted an emotional message after the news of the death of actress Catherine O'Hara, who played his mother in the movie "Home Alone."

Love you, goodbye: Macaulay Culkin reacts to the death of actress Catherine O'Hara

Actor Macaulay Culkin reacted to the death of actress Catherine O'Hara, who played his mother in the "Home Alone" films, by publishing an emotional address, reports UNN with reference to Culkin's Instagram.

Mom. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much to say. I love you. Goodbye

- Culkin wrote.

It should be noted that Culkin stated that every time he saw Catherine O'Hara, he called her mom.

She opens her arms and says, "Son."

- Culkin stated earlier.

Recall

Catherine O'Hara, an Emmy-winning actress known for her comedic roles spanning decades — from Kevin's mother in "Home Alone" to the iconic Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" — died on Friday at the age of 71.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

CultureNews of the World
Film
Series