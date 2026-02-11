Love is in daily care: how EKO MARKET rethinks Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is traditionally associated with attention, gifts, and a special atmosphere. But for many, this holiday has long ceased to be limited to one evening or a date on the calendar, because true love manifests itself in everyday life: in care, presence, and simple actions for loved ones, reports UNN.

This is the kind of love that is seen every day in the all-Ukrainian supermarket chain EKO MARKET: it is in purchases for the home, in the usual "for the family" baskets, in things taken for a mother, child, or loved one. In decisions that seem mundane, but in fact add up to a feeling of support and attention.

February 14th only makes this love more noticeable. But it doesn't appear suddenly and doesn't disappear the next day. It lives in everyday habits - in how people care for each other, plan joint dinners, think about comfort and warmth at home.

"We see love every day in very simple things - in our customers' baskets, in the choice of products "for home", "for family", "for loved ones". Valentine's Day only reminds us that for many, care is already a part of life: it has no date and is not limited to one day," notes EKO MARKET.

The chain adds: it is these daily manifestations of attention that form true intimacy. Not just festive gestures, but a constant readiness to be there - to help, to care, to make an ordinary day a little warmer.

For Valentine's Day, EKO MARKET also reminds that showing care is easy even in small things. From February 9 to 15, the chain offers discounts of up to -50% on products that simply say "I love you"! This is another opportunity to take care of loved ones in the usual rhythm of life, without postponing important words for later.

In addition, EKO MARKET invites customers to join the festive activity on social networks and share with whom they want to share manifestations of love and care. To participate in the giveaway, you need to:

subscribe to the EKO MARKET page on social networks

like the festive post

tag in the comments the person with whom you want to share this gift

Among the gifts are a basket for a cozy dinner with candles, as well as a combo of sparkling wine and sweets for a festive mood.

The company emphasizes: this initiative is another way to remind that love consists of moments that people create themselves. And that the most valuable of them are those that are repeated not once a year, but every day.