Love is in daily care: how EKO MARKET rethinks Valentine's Day

01:50 PM • 3148 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 7658 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12955 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23190 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 21712 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 36432 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37043 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32652 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32275 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 25719 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Popular news
US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disbands special group for studying foreign influenceFebruary 11, 04:40 AM • 13738 views
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 17937 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 13786 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 17692 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 13085 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 6974 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 11277 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23190 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 38629 views
UNN Lite
Love is in daily care: how EKO MARKET rethinks Valentine's Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The EKO MARKET chain demonstrates that true love is manifested in daily care and simple actions for loved ones. For Valentine's Day, discounts of up to -50% on goods and a prize draw on social networks are available.

Love is in daily care: how EKO MARKET rethinks Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is traditionally associated with attention, gifts, and a special atmosphere. But for many, this holiday has long ceased to be limited to one evening or a date on the calendar, because true love manifests itself in everyday life: in care, presence, and simple actions for loved ones, reports UNN.

This is the kind of love that is seen every day in the all-Ukrainian supermarket chain EKO MARKET: it is in purchases for the home, in the usual "for the family" baskets, in things taken for a mother, child, or loved one. In decisions that seem mundane, but in fact add up to a feeling of support and attention.

February 14th only makes this love more noticeable. But it doesn't appear suddenly and doesn't disappear the next day. It lives in everyday habits - in how people care for each other, plan joint dinners, think about comfort and warmth at home.

"We see love every day in very simple things - in our customers' baskets, in the choice of products "for home", "for family", "for loved ones". Valentine's Day only reminds us that for many, care is already a part of life: it has no date and is not limited to one day," notes EKO MARKET.

The chain adds: it is these daily manifestations of attention that form true intimacy. Not just festive gestures, but a constant readiness to be there - to help, to care, to make an ordinary day a little warmer.

For Valentine's Day, EKO MARKET also reminds that showing care is easy even in small things. From February 9 to 15, the chain offers discounts of up to -50% on products that simply say "I love you"! This is another opportunity to take care of loved ones in the usual rhythm of life, without postponing important words for later.

In addition, EKO MARKET invites customers to join the festive activity on social networks and share with whom they want to share manifestations of love and care. To participate in the giveaway, you need to:

  • subscribe to the EKO MARKET page on social networks
    • like the festive post
      • tag in the comments the person with whom you want to share this gift

        Among the gifts are a basket for a cozy dinner with candles, as well as a combo of sparkling wine and sweets for a festive mood.

        The company emphasizes: this initiative is another way to remind that love consists of moments that people create themselves. And that the most valuable of them are those that are repeated not once a year, but every day.

        Lilia Podolyak

