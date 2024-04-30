Loud explosions in Crimea at night in five districts: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Loud explosions were heard at night in five districts of the occupied Crimea, and a combined attack using drones and missiles was reported. Russians blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge.
On the night of April 29, local residents of the temporarily occupied peninsula heard explosions in Yevpatoriya, Dzhankoy, Simferopol, Gvardeyskiy and Krasnoperekopskiy districts. This is reported by "Crimean Wind", according to UNN.
Details
Russian media outlets report that a combined attack using UAVs and ATACMS missiles was launched on the peninsula at night . The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on this information.
Addendum
According to the Russian media, at least 10 explosions were heard over the peninsula. It was also reported that the occupation authorities blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge.
Recall
Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES underground movement have successfully reconnoitered one of Russia's largest oil depots in occupied Crimea, which is closely guarded, and provided detailed information and coordinates of the facility.