Loud explosions in Crimea at night in five districts: what is known

On the night of April 29, local residents of the temporarily occupied peninsula heard explosions in Yevpatoriya, Dzhankoy, Simferopol, Gvardeyskiy and Krasnoperekopskiy districts. This is reported by "Crimean Wind", according to UNN.

Details

Russian media outlets report that a combined attack using UAVs and ATACMS missiles was launched on the peninsula at night . The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on this information.

Addendum

According to the Russian media, at least 10 explosions were heard over the peninsula. It was also reported that the occupation authorities blocked traffic on the Crimean bridge.

Recall

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES underground movement have successfully reconnoitered one of Russia's largest oil depots in occupied Crimea, which is closely guarded, and provided detailed information and coordinates of the facility.