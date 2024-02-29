Loud explosion heard in two districts in occupied Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
In occupied Crimea, a strong explosion was heard in two districts, and Russian air defense is not ruled out.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a strong explosion was heard in two districts at once, and the work of Russian air defense was ruled out, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported on Thursday, UNN reports.
A loud explosion was heard in Simferopol and Chervonogvardeisky districts, our subscribers report
The telegram channel suggested that "it's probably the Russian air defense system at work.
Crimean guerrillas discover two enemy radars in Sevastopol29.02.24, 12:09 • 25437 views