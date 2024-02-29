Loud explosion heard in two districts in occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a strong explosion was heard in two districts at once, and the work of Russian air defense was ruled out, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

A loud explosion was heard in Simferopol and Chervonogvardeisky districts, our subscribers report - the statement reads.

The telegram channel suggested that "it's probably the Russian air defense system at work.

