In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36487 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 138900 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 84549 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 308156 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 256606 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198722 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235497 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252579 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158710 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372359 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Loud explosion heard in two districts in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23122 views

In occupied Crimea, a strong explosion was heard in two districts, and Russian air defense is not ruled out.

Loud explosion heard in two districts in occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, a strong explosion was heard in two districts at once, and the work of Russian air defense was ruled out, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

A loud explosion was heard in Simferopol and Chervonogvardeisky districts, our subscribers report

- the statement reads.

The telegram channel suggested that "it's probably the Russian air defense system at work.

Crimean guerrillas discover two enemy radars in Sevastopol29.02.24, 12:09 • 25437 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Simferopol
Crimea
