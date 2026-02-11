$43.030.02
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 13981 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 Olympics
February 10, 05:38 PM • 16166 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 19575 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 18128 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 15837 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 19036 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 24019 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16239 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 27589 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Lockheed Martin unveils Lamprey parasite drone: an underwater "hitchhiker" with torpedoes on board

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Lockheed Martin has unveiled the Lamprey underwater drone, which mimics a parasitic fish to move stealthily by attaching itself to vessels. It can carry torpedoes, sabotage modules, or micro-drones for reconnaissance.

Lockheed Martin unveils Lamprey parasite drone: an underwater "hitchhiker" with torpedoes on board
Image: Lockheed Martin

The American defense corporation Lockheed Martin has officially unveiled the innovative Lamprey ("Minoga") underwater unmanned aerial vehicle. The uniqueness of the development lies in its biomimetic approach: the drone mimics the behavior of parasitic fish, allowing it to move stealthily over long distances by attaching itself to the hull of enemy or commercial vessels. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

The name of the apparatus, Lamprey, directly refers to the family of jawless fish that cling to their victims with suckers. The Lockheed Martin drone is equipped with sixteen powerful electromagnetic or vacuum sucker imitators.

Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fighters10.02.26, 00:49 • 10329 views

This allows it to "hitchhike," saving its own battery charge while moving towards its target. Moreover, while attached, the drone can deploy a special generator to regenerate energy from the water flow generated by the movement of the host vessel.

Thanks to its small size and attachment system, the Lamprey is virtually impossible to detect using standard sonar, as its signature blends with the noise of a large vessel. This concept is ideal for covert penetration into protected waters, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, where the drone can use the intense traffic of commercial vessels to approach enemy military bases.

Modularity and Payload

Despite its compact dimensions, the Lamprey has a modular compartment with a volume of about 0.68 cubic meters for accommodating various equipment. The developers have provided three main payload configurations, making the apparatus a versatile tool for underwater warfare:

  • Strike module: armed with small torpedoes to destroy boats or small submarines.
    • Diversionary module: deploying false targets that mimic the signatures of large submarines to distract enemy ASW.
      • Reconnaissance module: three launchers for micro-drones capable of performing reconnaissance or strike missions directly in the enemy's port.

        Although the exact navigation characteristics and range are still classified, Lockheed Martin emphasizes that the user will be able to easily adapt the drone to specific tasks.

        Saab's Ambitious Plans: Sweden Prepares a Portfolio of 300 Gripen Fighters for Ukraine and the World09.02.26, 03:38 • 17227 views

        Stepan Haftko

