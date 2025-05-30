“Liverpool” quickly found a replacement for Alexander-Arnold: the club announced the signing of Frimpong from “Bayer 04”

The English "Liverpool" has announced the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from the German "Bayer 04", who is to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who moved to Madrid's "Real". The next signing of the "Merseyside" may be Florian Wirtz also from "Bayer 04". This is reported by the press service of "Liverpool", reports UNN.

The football club "Liverpool" has agreed to sign a contract with Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutch legionnaire signed a long-term contract with the "Reds" on Friday at the AXA training center after successfully passing a medical examination - the club said in a statement.

Frimpong himself said that everything "went quite easily".

"Liverpool" came and said they were interested, and obviously for me that wasn't a problem. "Liverpool" fans, I'm going to give all my strength, my energy, my work ethic and hopefully we can win together, celebrate together.. I'm very happy to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won't let you down and I'll give you the energy you want - said Frimpong.

Frimpong joined Bayer 04 in 2021, moving from Scottish Celtic for €11 million. As part of the "pharmacists" Frimpong played 190 matches, scored 30 goals, and gave 44 assists.

The Dutchman was part of Xabi Alonso's team that made history by winning the Bundesliga and the German Cup in 2023-24, and their record 51-match unbeaten streak ended in the Europa League final.

On an individual level, the 24-year-old footballer was named the best Bundesliga player of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that "Liverpool" paid 35 million euros for the player.

It is also worth noting that after Xabi Alonso announced his departure from Bayer 04, key players also began to leave the team.

Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso has signed a contract with Real Madrid

In particular, key central defender Jonathan Ta moved to direct competitor Bayern Munich for free.

In addition, the young talent of "pharmacists" Florian Wirtz expressed his desire to move to "Liverpool".

Madrid's "Real" announced the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for 10 million euros. Alexander-Arnold will join the Creamers in June and participate in the Club World Cup in the United States.