Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 12697 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 38166 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 56144 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 54693 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86911 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 89419 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 56035 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 32664 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29926 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153695 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

“Liverpool” quickly found a replacement for Alexander-Arnold: the club announced the signing of Frimpong from “Bayer 04”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

“Liverpool” announced the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from “Bayer 04” for 35 million euros, after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to “Real”. Florian Wirtz may also join the “Merseysiders”.

“Liverpool” quickly found a replacement for Alexander-Arnold: the club announced the signing of Frimpong from “Bayer 04”

The English "Liverpool" has announced the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from the German "Bayer 04", who is to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who moved to Madrid's "Real". The next signing of the "Merseyside" may be Florian Wirtz also from "Bayer 04". This is reported by the press service of "Liverpool", reports UNN.

The football club "Liverpool" has agreed to sign a contract with Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutch legionnaire signed a long-term contract with the "Reds" on Friday at the AXA training center after successfully passing a medical examination 

- the club said in a statement.

Frimpong himself said that everything "went quite easily".

"Liverpool" came and said they were interested, and obviously for me that wasn't a problem. "Liverpool" fans, I'm going to give all my strength, my energy, my work ethic and hopefully we can win together, celebrate together.. I'm very happy to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won't let you down and I'll give you the energy you want 

- said Frimpong.

Addition

Frimpong joined Bayer 04 in 2021, moving from Scottish Celtic for €11 million. As part of the "pharmacists" Frimpong played 190 matches, scored 30 goals, and gave 44 assists.

The Dutchman was part of Xabi Alonso's team that made history by winning the Bundesliga and the German Cup in 2023-24, and their record 51-match unbeaten streak ended in the Europa League final.

On an individual level, the 24-year-old footballer was named the best Bundesliga player of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Insider Fabrizio Romano reports that "Liverpool" paid 35 million euros for the player.

It is also worth noting that after Xabi Alonso announced his departure from Bayer 04, key players also began to leave the team.

Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso has signed a contract with Real Madrid12.05.25, 15:09 • 2351 view

In particular, key central defender Jonathan Ta moved to direct competitor Bayern Munich for free.

In addition, the young talent of "pharmacists" Florian Wirtz expressed his desire to move to "Liverpool".

Let us remind you

Madrid's "Real" announced the signing of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for 10 million euros. Alexander-Arnold will join the Creamers in June and participate in the Club World Cup in the United States.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Real Madrid
UEFA Europa League
United States
