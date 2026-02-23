Lithuanian President hospitalized after domestic injury

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda sustained a domestic injury at home on Sunday, February 22, Delfi reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the press service of the President of Lithuania, "after receiving first aid, Nausėda went to the Vilnius Republican University Hospital, where he underwent surgery on his forearm (the president has a laceration on his forearm)."

It was planned that the President of Lithuania would spend the night in the hospital.

