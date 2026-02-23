Lithuanian President hospitalized after domestic injury

$43.270.01
February 22, 07:57 PM • 16713 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 35652 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 36148 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 42902 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 41035 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 48932 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 54376 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 42998 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 69222 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 75401 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in SeoulFebruary 22, 09:44 PM • 14593 views
Iran and Russia have signed a secret agreement worth half a billion euros for the supply of modern anti-aircraft systemsFebruary 22, 09:59 PM • 12517 views
The film "Mr. Nobody vs. Putin" won a BAFTA award for best documentaryFebruary 22, 10:19 PM • 6710 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decadeFebruary 22, 11:24 PM • 18042 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhoto04:51 AM • 5874 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 91606 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 101458 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 108383 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 120029 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 158181 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Gitanas Nausėda
Pope Leo XIV
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Lviv
White House
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 44914 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 46582 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 46449 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 37225 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 39602 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
9K720 Iskander

Lithuanian President hospitalized after domestic injury

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda sustained a domestic injury on February 22. He underwent forearm surgery and spent the night in the hospital.

Lithuanian President hospitalized after domestic injury

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda sustained a domestic injury at home on Sunday, February 22, Delfi reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the press service of the President of Lithuania, "after receiving first aid, Nausėda went to the Vilnius Republican University Hospital, where he underwent surgery on his forearm (the president has a laceration on his forearm)."

It was planned that the President of Lithuania would spend the night in the hospital.

Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace17.01.26, 09:26 • 59659 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Gitanas Nausėda
Vilnius
Lithuania