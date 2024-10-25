Lithuanian customs strengthens control over parcels in trains from Russia
Lithuanian customs is stepping up control over parcels on trains from Russia using mobile handheld scanners. The goal is to prevent the transportation of items for the Russian armed forces through the Kaliningrad region.
As noted, various methods are used for verification, and it is planned to strengthen control in the future.
Employees of the Kaunas Territorial Customs and the Lithuanian Criminal Customs Service found four consignments of various military items in passenger trains traveling from Kaliningrad to Moscow.