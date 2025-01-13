Lithuania will give Ukraine thousands of drones worth millions of euros - what is known about the new aid

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 16998 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 139132 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122882 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130871 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131384 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166328 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109848 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160344 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104331 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 74490 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124811 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123283 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 69522 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 83964 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 139132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166328 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188302 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177622 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123273 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124801 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141141 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132930 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150304 views
Lithuania will give Ukraine thousands of drones worth millions of euros - what is known about the new aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26883 views

Lithuania is preparing to transfer 4,500 drones to Ukraine for a total cost of 5 million euros. The government has also simplified the procedure for transferring military aid to speed up support.

This week Vilnius will hand over 4,500 drones to Kyiv . The total cost of the drones  is 5 million euros. This was reported by Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakalienė, UNN reports. 

I am proud to announce that this week Lithuania will send 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine," Dovile Sakalienė wrote on social network X.

Sakalienė added that at the last meeting of the Lithuanian government, a new accelerated procedure for the transfer of state assets was approved,   which will reduce the time for bureaucratic procedures in the process of transferring aid to Ukraine. 

"Lithuania is on the side of Ukraine!" she added. 

Recall

The Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that drones for Ukraine, which were supposed to be delivered by the end of 2024, are still in warehouses in Lithuania. Politicians claim that bureaucracy is to blame. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
vilniusVilnius
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

