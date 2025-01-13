Lithuania will give Ukraine thousands of drones worth millions of euros - what is known about the new aid

This week Vilnius will hand over 4,500 drones to Kyiv . The total cost of the drones is 5 million euros. This was reported by Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakalienė, UNN reports.

I am proud to announce that this week Lithuania will send 4,500 drones worth 5 million euros to Ukraine," Dovile Sakalienė wrote on social network X.

Sakalienė added that at the last meeting of the Lithuanian government, a new accelerated procedure for the transfer of state assets was approved, which will reduce the time for bureaucratic procedures in the process of transferring aid to Ukraine.

"Lithuania is on the side of Ukraine!" she added.

Recall

The Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported that drones for Ukraine, which were supposed to be delivered by the end of 2024, are still in warehouses in Lithuania. Politicians claim that bureaucracy is to blame.