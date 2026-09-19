Lithuania has intelligence about possible Russian hybrid attacks against Ukraine's allies

Lithuania has intelligence indicating possible hybrid attacks by Russia against countries supporting Ukraine. The data coincides with information from Poland and other allies, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said, as reported by Delfi, writes UNN.

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The statement came after Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned of possible Russian hybrid strikes involving drones and missiles. According to him, Moscow may try to portray such incidents as accidental.

Budrys said that he had discussed this intelligence with NATO leadership and European military officials.

Lithuania considers a false flag operation possible

I wanted to make sure that we were talking about the same thing. Indeed – yes, we are talking about the same thing. Lithuania has the same information; we discussed it as a possible false flag operation by Russia – Budrys said.

According to him, the allies' public warnings should demonstrate to Moscow that attempts to carry out a provocation and avoid a collective NATO response will not go without consequences.

Tusk previously said that the aim of such actions could be an attempt to undermine NATO unity and cast doubt on the Alliance's readiness to invoke Article 5 on collective defense.

Belarus has massed troops and tanks near the Suwałki Corridor, close to NATO's borders