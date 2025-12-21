$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
08:13 PM • 3004 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 14030 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 23944 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 25361 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 39477 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 66570 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 73092 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 44198 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 37478 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 39392 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
91%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
20 enemy FPV drones in two minutes: the General Staff showed rare footage of battles in PokrovskVideoDecember 21, 12:02 PM • 5836 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhotoDecember 21, 01:13 PM • 13873 views
Cases of leprosy recorded in Croatia and Romania: authorities assure there is no risk of spreadDecember 21, 01:14 PM • 7698 views
NATO Secretary General explains why, despite hopes for peace, the war cannot be endedDecember 21, 01:28 PM • 4600 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 16750 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 16796 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 40596 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 73093 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 111361 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 81401 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Jeffrey Epstein
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 16202 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 18160 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 30449 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 52116 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 36102 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Pantsir missile system

"Life has turned into hell": refugees from Sudzha complain to Putin about the arbitrariness of officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Residents of the Kursk region appealed to Putin due to the cancellation of payments and the lack of housing certificates. Thousands of families remain homeless, and their lives have turned into hell.

"Life has turned into hell": refugees from Sudzha complain to Putin about the arbitrariness of officials

Residents of the Sudzha district of the Kursk region recorded a video message to dictator Vladimir Putin due to the critical situation in the border area. People demand special status and accelerated issuance of housing certificates, as thousands of families still remain homeless. This is reported by the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the special military operation, we were among the first to experience what "war" is, which we only read about in books. We always firmly believed that the enemy would be defeated and victory would be ours 

– the authors of the appeal emphasize.

The main reason for the protest was the cancellation of monthly payments of 65,000 rubles, which Governor Khinshtein explained by "economic stabilization." Refugees, who have been wandering through temporary accommodation centers for months, call the authorities' actions "heartless."

Russians will celebrate 2026 in austerity mode - intelligence21.12.25, 12:37 • 10494 views

Wandering through the offices of municipal and regional officials has turned our lives into a living hell 

– the document says. 

Despite the public nature of the appeal, the Kremlin left the questions of the residents of Sudzha unanswered.

Salary delays amid "military" economic growth: tens of thousands of families in Russia remain without income - intelligence20.12.25, 23:31 • 12430 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Real estate
War in Ukraine