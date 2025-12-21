Residents of the Sudzha district of the Kursk region recorded a video message to dictator Vladimir Putin due to the critical situation in the border area. People demand special status and accelerated issuance of housing certificates, as thousands of families still remain homeless. This is reported by the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the special military operation, we were among the first to experience what "war" is, which we only read about in books. We always firmly believed that the enemy would be defeated and victory would be ours – the authors of the appeal emphasize.

The main reason for the protest was the cancellation of monthly payments of 65,000 rubles, which Governor Khinshtein explained by "economic stabilization." Refugees, who have been wandering through temporary accommodation centers for months, call the authorities' actions "heartless."

Wandering through the offices of municipal and regional officials has turned our lives into a living hell – the document says.

Despite the public nature of the appeal, the Kremlin left the questions of the residents of Sudzha unanswered.

