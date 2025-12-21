"Life has turned into hell": refugees from Sudzha complain to Putin about the arbitrariness of officials
Residents of the Kursk region appealed to Putin due to the cancellation of payments and the lack of housing certificates. Thousands of families remain homeless, and their lives have turned into hell.
Residents of the Sudzha district of the Kursk region recorded a video message to dictator Vladimir Putin due to the critical situation in the border area. People demand special status and accelerated issuance of housing certificates, as thousands of families still remain homeless. This is reported by the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, we were among the first to experience what "war" is, which we only read about in books. We always firmly believed that the enemy would be defeated and victory would be ours
The main reason for the protest was the cancellation of monthly payments of 65,000 rubles, which Governor Khinshtein explained by "economic stabilization." Refugees, who have been wandering through temporary accommodation centers for months, call the authorities' actions "heartless."
Wandering through the offices of municipal and regional officials has turned our lives into a living hell
Despite the public nature of the appeal, the Kremlin left the questions of the residents of Sudzha unanswered.
