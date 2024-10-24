Liam Neeson, 72, says he's retiring from action movies

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Liam Neeson, 72, says he's retiring from action movies

Liam Neeson, a 72-year-old actor, has announced plans to end his career in the action genre. He hinted that his last action movie could be released in 2025.

Liam Neeson seems to be ready to draw the curtain on the action movie era. The 72-year-old Irish actor, who began his career on the Belfast theater stage, has confirmed plans to retire from action films after a thrilling career rise in roles such as "Taken," "Star Wars" and "The Grey," UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Details

He acknowledges that the physical demands are catching up with him and recognizes that it's time to step aside, as some tricks may soon be beyond his reach.

"I'm 72 years old, and at some point it has to stop," Neeson told People on Wednesday.

"You can't fool the audience. I don't want Mark (his longtime stunt double Mark Wanselow) to do my fight scenes for me," he said.

Although Neeson did not give an exact date for his last action movie, he hinted that he might retire from the genre as early as 2025.

"Maybe at the end of next year. I think that's it," he said.

His next film, Forgiveness, which will be released in theaters on November 1, tells the story of an aging gangster trying to reunite with his children and atone for past mistakes.

He has also just finished filming the reboot of the classic comedy The Naked Gun.

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson to star in the remake of The Naked Gun18.04.24, 16:36 • 120807 views

Liam, originally from Northern Ireland, began his career in film with the 1978 film Pilgrim's Progress to Heaven.

He made his breakthrough with Schindler's List, where his powerful performance earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor at the age of 41.

In 1999, he entered the Star Wars universe, playing the Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn in The Hidden Threat.

After his debut in Star Wars, Neeson's career took a sharp turn toward action movies, with roles in films such as Batman Begins and Taken: Begins" and ‘Taken,’ the latter of which turned him into an unexpected action star in his late 50s.

The announcement came almost a year after he admitted that he almost played James Bond, a role that could have changed his life in many ways. In the end, the role went to Pierce Brosnan, who made his 007 debut in the 1995 film Goldeneye.

